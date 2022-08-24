Officials: Forked River, NJ man goes on shoplifting, burglary spree

LACEY — A 43-year-old Forked River man was arrested and charged after going on a bizarre shoplifting and burglary spree, according to officials.

Ocean County Prosecutors and Lacey Township police say that on Aug. 1, Brian Salters entered a Wawa convenience store and stole an energy drink.

Officials said Salters then exited the store and proceeded to North Hollywood Boulevard where he broke into six unlocked cars, removing loose change from two of those vehicles.

Salters attempted to break into three other vehicles but was unsuccessful, according to officials.

He’s also accused of setting fire to one of the cars he broke into which was parked in a driveway on North Hollywood Boulevard, officials said.

Salters was charged on Monday with six counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, two counts of theft, criminal mischief, and shoplifting in connection with these series of incidents.

“The arrest of this defendant should serve as a reminder to everyone to keep their vehicles locked at all times, especially overnight,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. "Although there is no evidence to suggest that this defendant attempted to steal any of these vehicles, there has been a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles statewide. Locking your vehicle and securing your key fob inside your home at night is the best protection against having your vehicle broken into or even worse — stolen."

Salters is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

