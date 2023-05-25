Human Remains Found in Ocean County, NJ Identified as Egg Harbor City, NJ Man

A set of human remains found in a wooded area of Ocean County in April have reportedly been positively identified as a man from Egg Harbor City.

Back on April 9th, police responded to a 9-1-1 call that human remains had been spotted in Plumstead Township about a quarter mile off Route 528.  Upon closer examination, those remains were found to be extremely decomposed, according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, indicating the body had been there for some time.

Using information from New Jersey State Police forensics team and dental records, the Ocean County Medical Examiner was able to announce its findings about the person's identification.

Sadly, the remains are confirmed to be that of 37-year-old Joseph Izquierdo of Egg Harbor City.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how Izquierdo died or if any foul play was involved pending a full report from the medical examiner.

There's also no word on whether anyone reported the victim missing before his remains were found.

