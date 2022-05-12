It's a crazy world we live in these days.

Not even counting the fact that most of us just made it through a global pandemic and are basically holding our breaths in case the next world war breaks out, it's safe to say we're all more than a little bit stressed out. Oh, and we haven't even mentioned how the housing market and inflation are making everyone want to pull their hair out.

Have you seen what homes are going for in the Garden State lately? If you're currently on the hunt for your next place to rest your head, good luck with that. You'll most likely be forking over THOUSANDS over the asking price.

Not to add insult to injury, but have you peeped the gas prices?

So, yes, it makes sense that more and more people have been researching lucrative side hustles to supplement their income. What we make annually is simply not enough to cover even the most basic expenses anymore. Unless you want to scrape by, most people aren't opposed to picking up an extra shift or two somewhere. It almost feels like people are more interested now than they ever have been in some sort of side hustle.

So, what's one of New Jersey's highest-earning part-time gigs? Believe it or not, online tutoring can get you paid pretty well here in the Garden State. Understandably so when you consider how many teachers there are in New Jersey. Add to that the fact that many have left the profession on a full-time basis due to various factors and it's not hard to figure out why online tutoring has a solidified niche within NJ's side hustler community.

Sure, there are plenty of ways to rake in some extra cash. If you're a teacher specifically looking to earn a bit more this year, you should definitely look into online tutoring as a way to do that.

