Open of Eagles’ Training Camp Date Announced

The next step in the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is training camp, and the team announced Monday afternoon details about when the team will be back on the field to get ready for the 2022 season.

Training camp will begin July 26 at Eagles headquarters at the Nova Care Complex in Philadelphia, with an open practice that will be open for fans to watch in person on Sunday, August 7 at 7 PM.

In addition to that, single-game tickets for all 10 home games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets for both events will go on sale on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 AM.

The Eagles will have plenty of storylines to watch at camp this season, with the development of Jalen Hurts, who will be the starting right guard, how A.J. Brown will fit in, and how Jonathan Gannon uses his defensive lineman, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean's role and more.

It will be here before we know it, and now we have a date to look forward to it all getting underway.