We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

You did not disappoint.

This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers.

Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken by the reader who submitted their favorite steak selection.

Do you take photos of your meal when you go out to dine? Without hesitation, I can share with you that I do. It’s an automatic process for me at this point.

I enjoy sharing the photos with family and friends. It also helps to preserve great memories.

Our readers have submitted wonderful entries from all over Atlantic and Cape May Counties, including:

Atlantic City

Cape May City

Margate

Northfield

Somers Point

One of the submissions comes from The # 1 Rated Casino Restaurant in America, Capriccio Italian Restaurant, located within Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

A golf and country club also made our list, as did a boutique, iconic owner operator in Margate City, New Jersey.

Also, so did a selection from a restaurant near the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

Get our free mobile app

We have included a bonus 11th selection, that’s located in Orlando Florida, submitted by Lauren Hurley Lauriello. Yes, we know that’s outside of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

However, our reader selection is so good that we just had to include it.

Our list is not complete. But, it’s still a great list. Please reach out to us to share your favorite selections.

Now, please enjoy our photo gallery below, which includes detailed descriptions from each one of our reader’s choice submissions.

Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties