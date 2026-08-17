Lower Township Police have released information of a stabbing that took place in Cape May County.

One man was injured, and another was charged.

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Whitesboro NJ Man Charges in Stabbing Incident in Lower Township

Lower Township Police have released details of a stabbing that occurred back on August 6th in Villas.

Police say were called to the 200 block of East Delaware Parkway, where they found a 23-year-old man with a stab injury to his hand. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene police learned that the victim had been stabbed in the 300 block of East Pacific Avenue. When they went to the area, they were able to speak with several witnesses.

They determined a fight occurred at a residence, and the altercation moved to the street, where the stabbing took place.

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Police Identify and Arrest a Suspect

Lower Township Police were able to identify a suspect - Sidney Gary, 42, of Whitesboro. He had fled the scene before police arrived.

Gary was eventually located at his home in Middle Township, and taken into custody.

Police say he's charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault causing Significant Bodily Injury – 2nd Degree Crime

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 3rd Degree Crime

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – 4th Degree Crime

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose – 4th Degree Crime

Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon – 3rd Degree Crime

He was taken to jail to await a court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



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