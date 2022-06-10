PA Man Injured: Overturned Van Closes Margate Causeway for Three Hours Thursday Night

Police in Egg Harbor Township say a man was injured in an accident on the Margate Causeway Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 9 PM when, according to authorities, a 2021 Mercedes Benz cargo van being driven by 41-year-old Joshua Fortier of Hatboro, PA, was traveling westbound when he lost control, ran off of the roadway, hit a guardrail, and then overturned in the middle of the road.

Fortier sustained multiple lacerations and other injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Division to be treated.

Traffic attempting to use the causeway was detoured for about three hours while the scene was cleared.

According to EHT Police, motor vehicle summons are pending.

