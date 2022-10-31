Pa. Man Walking on AC Expressway is Struck and Killed

Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night? NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake.

Donte Horton, 28, from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, according to NJ.com.

The pedestrian was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Mile marker 22.8 westbound is about two miles past the Frank Farley Service Plaza, on what is a dark and desolate stretch of the Expressway at night through rural Hamilton Township.

According to State Police, the 25-year-old man driving the Toyota was not injured, nor was his passenger.

By Sunday, Horton's family had posted a GoFundMe asking for donations for the man's funeral.

We’re raising funds for our beloved Donte Horton who recently passed on 10/29/2022. Donte was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, and best-friend who solemnly touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind family and friends who are all devastated by his loss and wasn’t prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Donte the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.

NJ State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

