Over a foot of snow from Monday's storm apparently caused a partial roof collapse at a building in downtown Ocean City Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from an official with the city that was obtained by the Townsquare News Network,

"Part of the roof at GG's Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue collapsed under the weight of the snow. The building was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured.

Two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building this morning."

According to the National Weather Service, 14 inches of heavy, wet snow fell in Ocean City on Monday, which was the highest snowfall total reported in the region.

