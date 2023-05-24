A Passaic County man has been arrested for transporting and possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.

49-year-old Edward M. O’Hagan of Hawthorne is facing one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He appeared in Newark federal court earlier this week and was detained.

On Jan. 19, 2023, O’Hagan used one of his email accounts to send video files containing images of child sexual abuse to himself. He also used two email addresses to create accounts on an encrypted file storage platform that was used to upload or create files containing images of child sexual abuse. The email accounts he used to access the platform were associated with an IP address that traced to O’Hagan’s address.

Potential penalties

The count of transportation of child pornography carries a five to 20 year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. The count of possession of child pornography carries up to a decade behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, the Hawthorne Police Department, and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for their help with this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

