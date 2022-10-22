If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down.

A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list.

And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five.

Oof.

Editors at travado.net recently analyzed numerous factors including crime rates, cost of housing, and even suicide rates, among other things, to determine their rankings.

Before we reveal which Garden State city is feeling kinda crappy, let's look at some other towns in our region so we can all share in their misery.

Get our free mobile app

36. Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, CT - Photo: Google Maps Hartford, CT - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Despite being home to one of the most prestigious Ivy League colleges in the country, Hartford made the most miserable city in Connecticut.

19. Baltimore, Maryland

Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD - Photo: Google Maps Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The crime rate in Baltimore can be a scary figure. Although as a whole, crime is only 145% higher than the national average, the violent crime rate is 382% higher than the national violent crime rate. This gives residents a 1 in 16 chance of becoming a victim of crime.

16. Reading, Pennsylvania

Reading, PA - Photo: Google Maps Reading, PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The income per capita is 55% lower than the national average at just $13,282 and the unemployment rate is the highest in the country at 11.6%.

12. Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, DE - Photo: Google Maps Wilmington, DE - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Wilmington as a city...does rank as one of the top cities in the country when it comes to the divorce and separation rates.



And now for New Jersey's appearance on the list...

5. Passaic, New Jersey

Passaic, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Passaic, NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Passaic, New Jersey, Where the median household income is $34,920 and 33.1% of the population lives below the poverty level. The total crime rate in Passaic is actually lower than the national average but violent crime is 51% higher. But that just means that citizens have a 1 in 42 chance of becoming a victim.

And rounding out the top three

Gary, Indiana Port Arthur, Texas Detroit, Michigan

Visit travado.net for their full list of the 50 most miserable cities in America.

If you are tired of being miserable, here are the top places that New Jersey residents are moving to