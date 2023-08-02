Philadelphia Eagpes fans have been waiting a long time to see the team bring back their 1990s-era throwback uniforms. They finally have an answer on when it will happen.

The Eagles announced Monday team will wear the Kelly Green throwbacks for two 2023 home games.

The dates: Sunday, Oct. 22 on Sunday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins and Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team’s history with Eagles fans everywhere,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman & CEO in a press release. “This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way. It was always important to us that we align the Kelly Green helmet with the classic throwback uniform of this era. The league’s recent rule change around alternate helmets allows us to do that now."

There has been anticipation for this announcement. With fans lining up to buy the throwbacks since 3 a.m. this morning outside Lincoln Financial Field.

This will be the first time in nearly 30 team will wear the 90's themed Kelly Green uniforms.