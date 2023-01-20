Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82

Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years.

6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023.

Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the health issue effects of myasthenia gravis.

Blavat had four daughters and his longtime partner, Keely Stahl.

Not lost on us is the fact that Blavat passed away on “National Disc Jockey Day.”

Blavat has had to cancel several performances recently because of health issues and medical advice that he received from his Doctor.

On January 12, 2023, Blavat shared the following news about his health.

Blavat had been very transparent about his current health with his fans on his Facebook page.

Irresponsible rumors swirled yesterday that Blavat had died. This was not true at the time.

One of Blavats’ (4) daughters asked for prayers two nights ago on social media, with no additional specifics provided.

The rumors of Blavat’s death were so persistent that the Blavat Family released this public statement:

Blavat is well known as “The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce” and “The Geator with The Heater.”

Blavat's extraordinary broadcasting career has lasted more than 70 years, a record of longevity rarely seen in the television and radio industries.

Blavat's career began in 1952 on the original Bandstand on WFIL-TV with Bob Horn and Lee Stewart.

Blavat was once comedian Don Rickles's valet and he served as national tour manager for Danny and the Juniors.

His radio career began in 1960 and by 1963, Blavat was syndicated in Atlantic City, Trenton, Camden, Pottstown & Allentown Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware.

What many may have forgotten about, or, never knew, Blavat appeared as a guest on a number of famous television shows:

The Mod Squad.

The Monkees.

The Tonight Show.

The Joey Bishop Show.

Blavat also appeared in the movies:

Desperately Seeking Susan.

Baby It's You.

Cookie.

Blavat has been a regular fixture in the Southern New Jersey Metro Market and Philadelphia for more than 60 years.

Blavat was also the decades-long owner and operator of Memories in Margate, New Jersey nightclub.

