New Jersey’s Most Famous Invention Might Be America’s Most Famous Too

It turns out that New Jersey is good at a lot of things. We are good at beaches, we are good at boardwalks, and we are really good at inventions.

Photo by Talha Hassan on Unsplash Photo by Talha Hassan on Unsplash loading...

Of course, there are so many great and important inventions out there that they are too numerous to mention. But we do want to talk about how many of those great inventions came from right here in the Garden State.

New Jersey may very well be the invention capital of America, and maybe even the world. Recently, one of the most famous, well-known, and well-respected names in publishing, Reader's Digest, came up with a list of the most famous inventions in each state in America.

Photo by Andrew George on Unsplash Photo by Andrew George on Unsplash loading...

Before we reveal their choice, we think we should pay tribute to some of the other amazing inventions that were born right here in the Garden State. They are ll pretty amazing, and we're really only going to mention what is the tip of the iceberg for New Jersey inventions.

Here is just a sample of the things invented in New Jersey, and it's pretty impressive. Some of the things invented here include baseball, air conditioning, boardwalks, bubble wrap, radar, color TV, submarines, and TV dinners, just to name a few.

Photo by Mike Bowman on Unsplash Photo by Mike Bowman on Unsplash loading...

But the most famous one in the state, and probably one of the most famous ones in the world is of course the light bukb, according to Reader's Digest, and it's pretty hard to argue with that choice.

And remember the next time the check-out line at the supermarket is moving faster than expected, you can thank the bar code, also invented in New Jersey.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates