Pick of the Batch returns to Cape May brewery next month

CAPE MAY — Just in time for fall, Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of their Pick of the Batch Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick of the Batch, held in the brewery’s Brewtanical Garden behind the tasting room, will feature live music, new seasonal brews, local vendors, and fall activities for the whole family.

Also included this year will be several brewery-related events such as the keg and Steinholding relay race, as well as the Steinholding competition.

Steinholding is a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground. Go as long as you can. The last person holding the Stein is the winner.

Cape May Brewing will also have an assortment of kid-friendly activities this year including pumpkin painting, face painting, contests, and prizes.

“Cape May in the fall is like our very own slice of heaven. We’re fortunate to be a year-round business and can utilize our Brewtanical Garden in the cooler months, transforming it into a festive outdoor event space,” said Alicia Grasso, marketing director.

Fall seasonal beers will be on tap for people to try including Pick of the Batch, Honey Porter, Oktoberfest, and Devil’s Reach. The newest fall-themed brew will also be available.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cape May Brewing's website, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

