So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex

New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex.

Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday.

The library did not disclose the extent of the damage or the cause of the break. But on its website, it apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused and urged the public to please check the site, social media, and its phone system for any further updates.

🔵 Hotel evacuated because of frozen pipes

A pipe also burst on Christmas Eve during a Hanukah celebration at the Hilton Hotel at Woodcliff Lake.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, about 800 guests had to be removed from the hotel Saturday night when the pipe burst.

Fire officials said the water leak came from the fourth floor from a domestic water line.

Authorities say while there were no injuries and nobody was in danger, the sprinkler system is now broken, according to ABC 7.

🔵 Severe damage at apartment complex from frozen pipes

Several apartments at the Tamarack Station Apartment Complex in Camden were also damaged by a burst pipe on Christmas Day causing the ceiling to collapse. This, according to residents who spoke to 6 ABC Action News.

Maintenance crews managed to turn the water off but not before furniture, including items for a nursery was all ruined.

🔵 How to prevent frozen pipes

To prevent frozen pipes, Erin Banes, External Affairs Specialist at New Jersey American Water recommends letting faucets drip, opening cabinet doors, and letting the heat in to warm the pipes.

She said if the pipe bursts, turn off the water immediately.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

