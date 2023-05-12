Here’s Where You Can Visit NJ’s Only All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Buffet

I am a total foodie, so when I found out that there is a pizza buffet in New Jersey, I got a little too excited. I’m totally all about all-you-can-eat buffets, but normally when you find yourself at those types of restaurants it doesn’t necessarily involve Italian food. Until now.

Onlyinyourstate.com highlighted La Reggia, which is an “old-school kind of restaurant” but has some amazing all-you-can-eat pizza options. I mean come on, who couldn’t just sit and try pizza after pizza after pizza?

I know I could. The restaurant was closed briefly and had taken away the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet during lunch hours. As of April 17th of this year, all-you-can-eat pizza is back and let me tell you, I cannot wait to go here.

It only costs $20 to get yourself into this all-you-can-eat-style restaurant to have one of the most unique dining experiences in New Jersey.

$20 is such a steal for the amount and quality of food you’ll be getting! La Reggia is also New Jersey's one and only restaurant that offers an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet.

If you’re a total foodie and just love all things Italian food you need to try out this place.

It looks like along with offering New Jersey’s only pizza lunch buffet, La Reggi is known to host events right in their restaurant. La Reggia is located at 40 Wood Ave, Secaucus, New Jersey. You find out more by visiting their official website here which includes their full menu, socials, and catering/take-out options as well.

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ!