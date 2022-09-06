A New Jersey hospital was recently found to have a closet full of weapons and ammunition. What was it doing there?



I can't be the only one shaking my head at this bizarre discovery.

A few weeks ago, back on Monday, July 18th, police were called to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus to investigate a bomb threat. That incident turned out to be a hoax, NJ.com reports but uncovered something equally as dangerous.

One of the bomb-sniffing K-9's reportedly tipped officers off to a closet that ended up being loaded with a cache of guns and ammo.

Get our free mobile app

Inside were dozens of weapons, including shotguns, rifles, and handguns, according to NJ.com. Video from the scene, shared by Secaucus Police and posted to YouTube by NJ.com, shows the magnitude of the discovery.

NJ.com/YouTube NJ.com/YouTube loading...

But, why? Was the hospital preparing for some sort of ambush? Was there an aspiring mass shooter lying in wait?

Secaucus Police reportedly traced the guns to Hudson Regional Hospital employee Reuven Alonalayoff, a consultant-turned-marketing director.

The 46-year-old Elmwood Park resident was tracked down at Newark Liberty International Airport on August 7th where he was arrested.

Alonalayoff has been officially charged with second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm and two counts of fourth-degree possession of prohibited high-capacity magazines, NJ.com reports. He maintains all his weapons were purchased legally, but offered no explanation as to why he was storing them at his place of employment.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)