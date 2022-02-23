The rumors are true, Planet Fitness, the nation's fastest-growing fitness center franchise, is opening a new location in Somers Point.

The fitness company that markets itself as the "Judgment Free Zone" will start construction soon on a 15,000 square-foot gym in the Somers Point Plaza, next to Acme.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Planet Fitness will take the spaces previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop, whose owners are retiring, and Cornhole Craze, which is moving out of the shopping center for another location in Somers Point.

Planet Fitness is a lower-cost fitness center catering to novice and casual gym users. They have an ad campaign running now featuring Lindsey Lohan, which promises no membership fees and prices starting at as little as $10 a month with no commitment.

According to Wikipedia, the Planet Fitness $10 per month level includes access to cardio and strength equipment, unlimited group fitness instruction; the $22.99 per month level allows members to bring one guest per day at no charge, access to all Planet Fitness locations, and access to extra amenities, such as tanning booths.

Planet Fitness has seven other South Jersey locations in Atlantic, Cumberland, and lower Ocean counties, including one in Egg Harbor Township that's only seven miles away.

Other local Planet Fitness locations are in Mays Landing, Hammonton, Rio Grande, Vineland, Millville, and Barnegat.

Planet fitness has over 2000 locations in the U.S. and other countries. As of 2019, there were 80 corporate-owned gyms, and the rest are independently owned and operated.

