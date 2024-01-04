Did you make any New Year's resolutions? What do yours look like this year?

If one of your goals for 2024 is to get in shape, I can ASSURE you that you are NOT alone. That's one of my goals this year, too. It's time to finally put my health first. I'll be honest, I've had a couple of health issues surface in the years following the pandemic, so I'm going to try my hardest to make sure my diet and exercise routines are in check for the remainder of the year.

We deserve it, don't we?

If you're someone who suffers from "gym-timidation," you're not the only one. Plenty of people feel anxiety when going to work out for the first time. Even if it's not your first time hopping on the fitness train, it can be intimidating trying to get back into the swing of things.

Get our free mobile app

Here are a few things it's important for you to remember when attempting to focus on your fitness journey:

1.) Nobody's looking at you.

It's easy to get caught in the trap of thinking everybody's judging you in the gym. I promise you, they're not. As a matter of fact, they're likely facing the same insecurities you are. So, don't worry about other people! Focus on yourself and moving your body.

2.) You're going to "mess up."

Be realistic about your goals. Don't go into the year thinking you'll never break from your diet or exercise routine. This is real life. Real life happens. Schedules change. Things come up. You won't always nail it every single day. Guess what? THAT'S OKAY! The more realistic you are about your lifestyle, the easier it will be to stay on track. Do what works for you and your schedule, not everybody else's.

3.) You're going to have to spend some money.

Listen, eating clean is NOT cheap. However, it doesn't have to break the bank. When trying to adjust to a new shopping list, coupons are your best friend. Also, don't be afraid to buy non-organic things. In this economy, I have no idea how people can afford it, to be honest with you. Do what you can with the budget you have and you'll be good to go.

If you're trying to establish a good workout routine, you might want to take advantage of these AWESOME deals currently being offered at these gyms here in the area:

3 South Jersey Gyms With GREAT Deals For New Members In 2024 Want to get in shape this year, but want to do it on a budget? Become a member at any one of these 3 gyms with South Jersey locations! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal