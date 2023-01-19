Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault

Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an incident that took place on Tuesday at Corsinos Used Cars, 108 Broadway in Westville.

Ramminger is suspected of the theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and then allegedly hitting the lot attendant with the truck as she drove off.

Police say Ramminger was caught on surveillance video committing the crime. The woman has several outstanding warrants against her.

Rita Ramminger is known to frequent Hammonton and Egg Harbor City.

If you have any information about Rita Ramminger, contact Westville Police at 856-456-0028.

