An Atlantic City man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during an apparent mental health crisis.

The scene unfolded just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Rosemont Place.

Police arrived at a home after they received information that a woman was being held against her will and a suspect, who was suffering from a mental health episode, was armed with a handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived, the victim ran out of the residence. Officers took up a tactical position around the residence to contact the suspect, Troy Williams. Williams exited the home onto a balcony where Officer Jonathan Walsh engaged him in conversation. After a discussion, Williams agreed to leave the residence. He surrendered shortly after and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Williams, who was found to have cocaine, pointed a gun at the woman during an argument.

Inside the home, authorities allegedly found two guns.

45-year-old Troy Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of CDS.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

