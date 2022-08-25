The Atlantic City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested and he was found with a loaded, stolen gun.

This past Monday morning, August 22nd, ACPD Ofc. Marquez Jones saw 20-year-old Rakiy Newsome of Atlantic City in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues.

The officer, "recognized Newsome as a male that was wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred on July 31."

Authorities stopped Newsome at Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues. During the interaction, he was allegedly found with a gun that was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with hollow point bullets.

Police say the gun had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Newsome was taken into custody without incident and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, and receiving stolen property.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

