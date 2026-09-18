It's time to start thinking about how you'll be spending time next June - 2027!

Will you be sitting home, watching the world go by, or will you be hanging out with the coolest people on the planet, enjoying the best country music festival in the world - right here in South Jersey?

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Carrie Underwood Announced as Headliner for 2027 Barefoot Country Music Fest in June

Producers of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood have announced the first headliner for the upcoming festival.

Carrie Underwood will be a big highlight of the event, June 17 - 20, 2026, on the beach in Wildwood.

Underwood is an 8-time Grammy Award winner and a true country music superstar.

This is a big "get" for Barefoot as Underwood is still remembered as giving maybe the most iconic show at Barefoot ever!

Carrie Underwood played the very first Barefoot Country Music Fest in August of 2021. (The first scheduled Barefoot Fest was delayed until later in the summer, thanks to the COVID pandemic.)

Underwood's performance in the pouring rain was about as awesome of a performance anyone has ever seen.

Now, she's coming back again for me - and we couldn't be more excited!

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Get Your Tickets for 2027 Barefoot Now

Tickets for the festival have just gone on sale, and you don't want to wait. The last few festivals sold out long before the events - and this one will probably do the same.

Right now, you can reserve your tickets for just $19 down using one of Barefoot's payment plans.

Purchase your tickets here.

More headliners are expected to be announced soon.

Day One Barefoot Country Music Festival Wildwood is hosting the Barefoot Country Music Festival from August 19th-22nd on the beach! Take a look: Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal