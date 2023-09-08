Pop Mart, a renowned designer toy and entertainment brand is opening its first permanent store in the U.S. here in New Jersey.

Pop Mart via Facebook Pop Mart via Facebook loading...

Following the successful operation of over 400 stores, 2,000 Robo Shops, and a vast network of distributors across 84 countries and regions, POP MART is expanding its presence in the United States with a permanent location in the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

Pop Mart via Facebook Pop Mart via Facebook loading...

Head of POP MART North America Larry Lu shares:

We are thrilled to bring our unique retail experience to the American Dream Mall! The opening of our first permanent store in the US signifies an important milestone for our brand, and we are excited to share our passion for designer toys with our loyal fans and collectors in the United States.

Pop Mart via Facebook Pop Mart via Facebook loading...

According to a release: T

he grand opening event will showcase a variety of exciting exclusives, including a highly coveted restock of the Hirono Elephant in the Room figurine, available in a super limited quantity of only 20 units. Additionally, collectors will have the chance to acquire the artist exclusive DIMOO Solitary Island figurine, adding to their treasured collections.

Pop Mart Pop Mart loading...

The company is known for its blind box toys, which are collectible figurines that are sold in opaque packaging, so the buyer does not know which figurine they will receive until they open it.

Pop Mart Pop Mart loading...

Pop Mart's blind box toys are popular among young people and collectors. The company has released a wide variety of figurines, including characters from popular anime and manga series, as well as original characters, like DIMOO (above).

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.