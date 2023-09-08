World-class farm serves up the best produce in New Jersey

What happens when a world-class New Jersey chef and his talented chef wife say goodbye to cooking and preparing dishes for salivating customers and fire up the tractor and tend to the farm? The Mumfords created probably the freshest, organic farm here in New Jersey with their growing business, Hay Mumford.

I have the pleasure of knowing Chris and Debbie Mumford and enjoyed the cuisine at their restaurant and at their private chef teaching facility that they had in Monmouth County. It was a wonderful dining experience that I remember vividly.

What I enjoyed about the experience is that Chris Mumford would take the time to describe how the significant ingredients in each dish were prepared and more importantly how they were grown in his private garden. That information was so interesting to me because my naivety as a good home cook didn’t take the time to understand more about the ingredients I use. I did after that lesson thanks to Chris.

There is something to say about the fresh farm-to-table ingredients, dishes seem brighter and burst with the flavors that they were intended to enjoy. You can tell the difference after experiencing a fresh piece of produce from Hay Mumford and weeks later getting the same item from a grocery store. There is no comparison.

Chris and Debbie have now embarked on a new larger farm venture where they grow many vegetables fruit and spices at Hay Mumford. As a result, they have supplied some of the best restaurants throughout New Jersey with great ingredients. You are welcome to enjoy these outstanding offerings.

If you think a tomato is a tomato, you haven’t had a New Jersey Beefsteak tomato that was grown at the Hay Mumford farm. For more info go to www.haymumford.com happy eating!

