Prices Have Dropped for Atlantic City’s Indoor Waterpark

As expected, admission prices for Atlantic City's new indoor waterpark have come down a little.

The Island Waterpark at Showboat opened over the summer, and ticket prices were $99.99 for general admission and $79.99 for twilight admission. VIP tickets were $129.99.

Since Labor Day, prices have dropped - and in some cases, the ticket price really depends on what day you visit.

Hello, supply and demand!

The park is currently open four days a week, Friday - Sunday. Monday looks like the cheapest day, with some general admission set on a few Mondays at $49. The rest of the days, admission prices are between $59 and $79.

Twighlight admission prices - for admission after 4 p.m. - are as low as $39. VIP ticket prices start at $69. Find out more here.

Island Waterpark bills itself as the largest indoor oceanfront water park in the world.

SOURCE: Island Waterpark at Showboat.

