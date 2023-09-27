Prices Have Dropped for Atlantic City’s Indoor Waterpark
Hey, maybe it's time to go and try it out!
As expected, admission prices for Atlantic City's new indoor waterpark have come down a little.
The Island Waterpark at Showboat opened over the summer, and ticket prices were $99.99 for general admission and $79.99 for twilight admission. VIP tickets were $129.99.
Since Labor Day, prices have dropped - and in some cases, the ticket price really depends on what day you visit.
Hello, supply and demand!
The park is currently open four days a week, Friday - Sunday. Monday looks like the cheapest day, with some general admission set on a few Mondays at $49. The rest of the days, admission prices are between $59 and $79.
Twighlight admission prices - for admission after 4 p.m. - are as low as $39. VIP ticket prices start at $69. Find out more here.
Island Waterpark bills itself as the largest indoor oceanfront water park in the world.
SOURCE: Island Waterpark at Showboat.