Prosecutor: Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Sexual Assault

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved a guilty plea from Isaiah W. Banks-Carey, 28 of Atlantic City for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Reynolds has confirmed the following about the guilty plea:

Three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Aggregate sentence of 25 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Banks-Carey must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Banks-Carey must register under Megan's Law.

Banks-Carey will be under Parole Supervision for Life.

Must submit to an Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center Sexual Offender Evaluation.

No contact with the victims.

Ineligibility as per the No Early Release Act.

This is a particularly troublesome case, as Banks-Carey was considered a Father figure to the victims, who were 11, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Carey admits to having sexual intercourse on three occasions with two of the victims.

The two victims, who are sisters, became pregnant during this time between 2018-2019.

This was a successful collaboration between the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Reynolds said that “Detectives from the Special Victims Unit and members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested Banks-Carey.”

Reynolds also confirmed that “Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko represents the State in this matter. The sentencing, pending defendant's evaluation, is scheduled for October 20, 2022, before the Honorable Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant, J.S.C.”

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.

