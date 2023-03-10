Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ Guilty Plea In Child Endangering

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has achieved a guilty plea from Christopher Almodovar of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Almodovar has pled guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, which is a crime of the second degree.

Almodovar has “admitted to committing acts that could lead to the debauchment of the morals of a child under his care,” according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the plea agreement, the Almodovar sentence calls for a five year term in New Jersey State Prison, along with:

Registration as per Megan’s Law.

Parole Supervision for Life.

The State of New Jersey is represented in this case by Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Jasmine Ostrow.

The sentencing will take place before the Honorable Todd Miller, J.S.C., will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Anyone with information about an incident or other serious crimes, you are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666 or go to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

