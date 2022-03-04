Authorities say a Galloway Township man has been arrested on drug charges following a months-long investigation.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 53-year-old David Blocker was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to a press release, a search warrant was executed in Galloway Township. As a result, cops say they seized approximately 51.7 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 6 doses (totaling 80 mg each) of methadone, over $900 in cash, a scale, and a cell phone.

Blocker has been charged with third-degree distribution of methadone, third-degree possession of crack cocaine, and second-degree distribution of crack cocaine.

He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Get our free mobile app

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.