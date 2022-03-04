Prosecutor: Galloway, NJ, Man Arrested; Cocaine, Methadone Seized
Authorities say a Galloway Township man has been arrested on drug charges following a months-long investigation.
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 53-year-old David Blocker was taken into custody on Thursday.
According to a press release, a search warrant was executed in Galloway Township. As a result, cops say they seized approximately 51.7 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 6 doses (totaling 80 mg each) of methadone, over $900 in cash, a scale, and a cell phone.
Blocker has been charged with third-degree distribution of methadone, third-degree possession of crack cocaine, and second-degree distribution of crack cocaine.
He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.