Officials say a Pleasantville man, who was already in custody on an unrelated matter, has been charged with felony murder and carjacking in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 32-year-old Jermaine Wharton has been charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree murder, first-degree carjacking, and related weapon offenses for the death of Ivan Smith.

According to Shill's office, on the morning of November 13th,

"the Pleasantville Police Department received a Shot Spotter alert and 911 call in reference to a shooting incident at 914 N. Main Street. When Pleasantville Police Officers arrived, they located Smith, 41, of Somers Point, laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel also responded to the scene and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive Smith."

914 North Main Street in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Wharton was charged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is currently in custody on an unrelated matter.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

