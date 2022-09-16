Authorities in Burlington County say a 48-year-old man from Marlton traveled to Staples on Route 70 in Evesham Township Wednesday afternoon believing he would be having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met through a chat app.

But instead of a young girl, he was actually talking to a law enforcement officer who was online looking for sexual predators.

And when he arrived at Staples, he was met by numerous investigators who took him into custody.

Prosecutors say an investigation into Daniel R. Gallagher's online activities began earlier this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Prior to orchestrating the rendezvous, Gallagher sent nude photos and videos to the girl he believed he would be meeting.

Gallagher has been charged with second-degree attempting to lure a minor, second-degree attempted sexual assault, third-degree debauching the morals of a child, third-degree providing obscenity to a minor, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact.

He is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in superior court. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators