Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Philadelphia has been charged and arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Millville earlier this year.

35-year-old Aleem King has been charged with the following:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

2 counts of second-degree sexual assault

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office alleges that King entered the bedroom of a 13-year-old girl who lived in the 1000 block of North Street in Millville during the early morning hours of March 14th.

The defendant is alleged to have been in possession of a handgun that he used to threaten the victim while he sexually assaulted her against her will.

1000 block of North Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration 1000 block of North Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

Officials say King entered the home by using a ladder that reached an open window in the girl's bedroom.

Police in Millville are seeking this 'person of interest' in a reported sexual assault - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Police in Millville are seeking this 'person of interest' in a reported sexual assault - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Shortly after the incident, authorities released a photo of a person of interest who was seen carrying a ladder in that neighborhood.

Following a months-long investigation, charges were filed against King on August 11th.

King was arrested in Greenville, NC, in the middle of October. He is currently being held in a detention center in Pitt County, NC, pending extradition back to Cumberland County.

The State intends to file a motion to detain King once he returns to South Jersey.

Investigation remains open

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the allegations made against King can contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 453-0486.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.