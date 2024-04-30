Millville Police Looking for Several Suspects
Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects in three different cases.
Shoplifting suspects wanted by the police in Millville
Police are investigating a shoplifting case with a couple of suspects captured on surveillance camera:
Burglary investigation in Millville
Police are trying to identify a suspect caught on camera in a burglary investigation:
Police investigating theft in Millville
In a third case, police are investigating a theft. They've provided the photo of the person wanted in the investigation:
If you can help Millville Police with their investigations, you're urged to call them at 856-825-7010. You can also reach out by messaging their Facebook page.
