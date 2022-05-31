Authorities in Cumberland County say two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Vineland last week.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 23-year-old Deshawn T. Bowen of Bridgeton and 18-year-old Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., of Vineland have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Anthony Torres-Sanchez of Vineland.

On the morning of May 26th, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a report of someone who had been shot. The victim, Torres-Sanchez, was taken to Inspira Medical Center–Vineland where he died from his injuries.

Bowen was taken into custody on May 27th and Watson on May 31st.

Webb-McRae's office says the State will move for pre-trial detention of both individuals.

The investigation into the shooting continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 579-1431. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the ccpo.tips website.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

