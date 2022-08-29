New details

Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week.

One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy of Philadelphia last Thursday, August 25th, in the area of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue.

1300 block of Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps

In custody

32-year-old Aaron Callahan was arrested without incident and has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Wanted by police

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking help from the public with locating 47-year-old Kenneth Creek, also from Atlantic City. He is also facing murder and weapon-related charges.

What to do

Police say Creek is armed and dangerous and, if spotted, do not approach him. Any information on Creek’s whereabouts should be reported to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

