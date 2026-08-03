What should have been a quiet night in Galloway Township turned into a frightening scene just after midnight when a van crashed outside a senior living facility near Historic Smithville Village and caught fire.

Firefighters, police, and EMS crews rushed to the scene. Staff members and first responders had to move SO fast to get residents safely out of the building. In all, about 100 people were evacuated while crews worked to make sure the fire didn't spread.

Quick Response Helped Prevent A Much Worse Outcome

For many of the seniors living there, the sudden evacuation meant waking up to flashing lights, emergency vehicles, and a whole lot of uncertainty and fear.

Thankfully, everyone inside the building was safely evacuated while firefighters knocked down the fire. Emergency crews remained on scene for several hours checking the building and making sure it was safe before residents could begin returning.

Moments like this are a reminder of just how quickly an ordinary night can change in the blink of an eye.

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Investigators Looking Into What Led to the Crash

Authorities are still working to determine exactly what caused the van to leave the roadway and catch fire. They haven't released details about what may have led up to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

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If there’s one thing that’s clear: it’s thanks to the quick actions of first responders and facility staff, what could have become a far more devastating situation actually ended with residents getting out safely.

South Jersey Cops Advise ALL Residents To Adopt This Nighttime Safety Routine The world is not what it once was, so going forward, police in South Jersey are urging all residents to make sure they complete each one of these steps before turning in for the night. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal