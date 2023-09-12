This New Jersey Pier Is Hosting A Pups And Pints Event For Local Summer

So what's better than a day at Casino Pier during local summer?

You get all the fun and excitement of the rides and games without all the crowds and waiting in line!

The only thing that could possibly make it better is if you could bring your four-legged friend to the park with you as well.

Typically, Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Beach have a pretty strict no dogs allowed rule through most of the year.

There are exceptions though, like during Seasides Heights' Dog Royalty Days when dogs are in fact allowed to hang out on the boardwalk with everyone.

Check out more on that here, it happens once or twice each summer.

Soon, Your Dog Will Be Allowed To Join You At Casino Pier.

Not only will your dog be allowed to enjoy Casino Pier with you, but they'll also be able to enjoy a ride on the carousel while you're there, according to Exit 82.

The event is called Pups and Pints, and as the name implies you'll be able to bring your dog to Casino Pier and the popular Pier Pub and Surf Bar and Waves will offer specials on beer that day.

During Pups and Pints, you can enjoy $28 unlimited ride wristbands, and as I mentioned your dog can take a ride on the carousel so long as they're in a Chariot.

Pups and Pints is taking place on October 1st this year and is happening between noon and 5 PM.

You can also dress your dog up in a Halloween costume and enter them into the costume contest, the top 3 dogs will win an award.

Of course, you and your dog both have to be well-behaved during Pups and Pints, for a full list of rules and more information visit Exit 82.