Rankings For 2022 NJ Public-Private Schools: How Did Yours Do?

Niche.com has finished evaluating the data and have compiled its latest rankings for 2022 of the best Kindergarten through 12th grade public and private schools in America (click here for the methodology).

We’ll give you a look at a few local examples below, however, you can search the entire state of New Jersey and all of America with the links provided.

Here are the results for K-12 public schools in Atlantic County, followed by the top 3 best private high schools in Atlantic County.

BEST K-12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN ATLANTIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

Egg Harbor Township Public Schools Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District Hammonton Public Schools District

Each of these top 3 rated districts received an A Grade from Niche.com

Here is a link to the entire list:

https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/c/atlantic-county-nj/

You can easily search all counties throughout the state of New Jersey and nationwide from the link above.

BEST PRIVATE HIGH SCHOOLS IN ATLANTIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

St. Augustine Preparatory School Holy Spirit High School Atlantic Christian High School

Each of these top 3 rated private high schools received an A Grade from Niche.com

Here is a link to the entire list:

https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-private-high-schools/c/atlantic-county-nj/

The link above will give you the opportunity to do a much wider search for any school in America.

One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year, Niche says.

It is important to note that as a result of this change, they have updated their methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores.

“The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores, but the future of standardized testing remains unclear,” according to the Niche.com

I don’t submit this to you as the absolute end all, be all … oracle, gold standard of school rating systems. But, it is one such measure.

Take it all with a grain of salt.

SOURCE : Niche.com

