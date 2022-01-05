Best Colleges In New Jersey For 2022 – How Did Yours Do?

Last week we reported about the Niche.com rankings of the top public and private high schools in New Jersey.

Now, we can share with you the rankings of the best colleges and universities in New Jersey for 2022.

Here are the extensive parameters used by Niche.com to compile the overall rankings. Many determinative factors go into the process.

Ultimately, the rankings are determined by "an analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni,” according to Niche.

"The ranking compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the U.S. This year's rankings have reduced the weight of ACT/SAT scores to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process," the Niche.com website concluded

Here is how the Top 10 New Jersey Colleges/Universities are ranked for 2022:

Princeton University Stevens Institute of Technology Rutgers University (New Brunswick) The College of New Jersey Rutgers University (Newark) Seton Hall University New Jersey Institute of Technology Monmouth University Stockton University Montclair State University

Stockton University's 9th place finish is impressive, especially when you consider the competition that they are up against … and, also take a look at the schools who finished below them in the rankings.

To read the entire rankings list, Click here for the full list as compiled by Niche.com

SOURCE : Niche.com

