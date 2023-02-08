RHONJ celeb Teresa Giudice’s Mercedes stolen from her NJ estate

🚗 RHONJ star Teresa Giudice's Mercedes was stolen outside her luxury NJ estate

MONTVILLE — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s Mercedes-Benz was stolen from her estate, TMZ reports.

“On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, the Montville Police Department received a report from Ms. Giudice that her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway,” said township police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

The suspects came to her $3.35 million property and simply drove off with the luxury vehicle.

It’s not clear which Mercedes was stolen. According to TMZ, Giudice had a G-wagon but her husband gave her a white Benz sedan for Christmas in 2021 when they were still engaged.

The case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up, according to Caggiano.

He said video surveillance cameras may have captured the theft so those will be checked out. No one at the home was hurt and it does not appear anything else was taken.

If anyone has information, please call Montville police at 973-257-4300.

Giudice is not the only “real housewife” to have a luxury vehicle stolen from her home.

In April 2022, Jennifer Aydin said a Ferrari was stolen from the garage of her home in Paramus. She posted footage of the thieves breaking into the mansion and driving off in the red 2016 Ferrari California that belonged to her husband.

