Recreational weed sales could be halted in NJ

Sales of recreational marijuana could be halted at multiple dispensaries in New Jersey after the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted not to renew a license to sell for the state's largest cannabis supplier.

The entire cannabis industry in New Jersey was stunned when the CRC rejected the license renewal for Curaleaf.

Curaleaf operates grow and processing facilities and three dispensaries in New Jersey.

Recreational sales are expected to end soon at location in Bellmawr, Edgewater Park and Bordentown.

The reasons for the rejection are not clear, but likely center around complaints from workers that Curaleaf has fought efforts by employees to unionize.

Union officials for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this year alleging Curaleaf was blocking attempts by workers at the Bellmawr location from joining the union.

Included in the law legalizing marijuana sales in New Jersey is a provision that requires businesses show a willingness to allow workers to unionize, if they so choose.

Curaleaf said in a statement to NJ.com that they are the victims of "an outrageous act of political retaliation."

At least one member of the CRC also expressed concern about Curaleaf closing the grow facility in Bellmawr at the cost of 40-jobs.

While it appears that Curaleaf will have to stop recreational sales at its three dispensaries, sales for medicinal use are not expected to be impacted.

This move effects only Curaleaf locations. Recreational sales would continue at other dispensaries, as long as their licenses remained in effect.

