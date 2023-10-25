Red October Done, Please Phillies Fans, Don’t Do This One Thing
Well, it's over.
It was a great run, wasn't it? Not bad for a team that no one predicted would make it back to the World Series this year.
They came within one game of getting back.
Phillies come up short in Game 7, losing 4-2.
The Phillies saw another magical Red October come crashing to an end as they lost in the 7th game of the National League Championship series. The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Texas Rangers in the World Series.
A great season for the team and for fans all across the Delaware Valley.
Now what?
Here's one thing Phillies fans must not do.
If you're a fan of the Phillies, you must not do one thing: become a fan of the Diamondbacks or the Rangers.
Oh, you can pull for one team to win, or root for one thing to win.
You just can't become a "fan" of another team.
Sports don't work like that.
Once a Phillies fan, always a Philly fan!
The only way to become a true sports fan is to be born into fandom for a local team.
Your parents, uncles, and grandparents were always Phillies fans: it is your destiny.
Even if you move across the country, you must stay a Phillies fan for life. Hey, I don't make the rules, that's the sports fan code!
Don't be like Taylor Swift!
You can't pick and choose your team based on who you're dating. (I'm calling you out, Taylor Swift!)
Look, there are fans of 27 other baseball teams that wish their team was playing this deep into October. (Of course, Arizona and Texas fans are happy. Frankly, there are no fans of the Tampa Bay Rays - as evidenced by their more-than-half-empty stadium.)
What now Phillies fans?
If you're a Phillies fan, you can jump on the "Wait `til next year bandwagon."
You can also root for the 76ers - and curse out James Harden, who apparently doesn't feel like playing for the team anymore. He's no Bryce Harper!
