It no secret that Philadelphia Eagles fans travel well to support their team.

There are businesses like Philly Sports Trips that have been created to help get Eagles fans from Philadelphia and South Jersey to see their favorite team play on the road.

Eagles fans have packed road stadiums in the past, like Miami, Los Angeles Washington and many others.

We recently sent two lucky Sports Bash listeners to see the Eagles play down in Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Apparently they were not well received.

“It felt like a home game,” Eagles quarterbaclk Jalen Hurts said after the game.

Well, apparently the Commanders fans, the few that showed up, didn't like their house guests.

As seen in this picture, an Eagles fan caught a Commanders fan posting a Facebook message, her thoughts on the Philadlephia fans in Washington.

"Philly fans are the most obnoxious fans..." the women began typing.

As the saying goes...No one likes is, we don't care. You only wish your teams fans travel and supported and had the passion that Eagles fans had.

On the field, they were pretty obnoxious too, beating the Commanders from pillar to post, in a impressive 24-8 win in Washington, to improve to 3-0 on the season for the 10th time in team history.

The Eagles have also won each of their first two road games of the season for the first time since 2010, with big support in both Detroit and Washington from their obnoxious fans.