A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon.

WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened in the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue.

Video from the scene shows practically nothing left of the home.

The station says one person was flown to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

