Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA

⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000

⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference

A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from a County Conference of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association.

Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, now faces a charge of theft by failure to make required disposition.

He’s accused of stealing approximately $47,000 from the New Jersey PBA-Ocean County Conference between October 2018 and December 2022, allegedly using the money for his own personal benefit.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crimes Squad and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit found Hildebrant, while serving as treasurer, unlawfully withdrew funds from the Association’s bank account by way of ATM machines and counter withdrawals.

Arrested, then released on a summons

Hildebrant was arrested and processed at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and released on a summons pending a future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

