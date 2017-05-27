Choosing the right playlist is essential to a successful road trip -- but fortunately, you can't really go wrong with country music.

This genre offers tons of options no matter whether you're driving through the West Virginia mountains or down Texas back roads. No matter whether it's a carefree adventure or you've got something on your mind -- country music has the perfect song for you.

In this list, Taste of Country has compiled the perfect soundtrack for any trip. Here, you'll find windows-down, uptempo tracks by the likes of Keith Urban, who's perfect the art of the carefree road anthem. You'll also find ballads from Tim McGraw and Julie Roberts, who know that going on a long trip often means leaving something -- or someone -- behind.

If mainstream country's your jam, you can't do better than these hit submissions from Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. But sometimes, the open road calls for something a little rootsier -- so don't forget to add these janglers from Dierks Bentley, Robert Earl Keen, Eddie Rabbitt and Roger Miller, too.

As for the No. 1 country road trip song of all time? Well, as far as we're considered, there's only one right answer. Scroll down this list to see if you agree with our top pick.