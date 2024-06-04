Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood One Day Tickets on Sale

It's almost Barefoot time!

We're quickly coming up on this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. It's the fourth summer for the event on the huge Wildwood Beach.

Check out this year's performers

The festival, June 20 - 23, will feature over 40 different country music acts, including headliners Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Also scheduled to perform are Scotty McCreery, Bailey Zimmerman, Jake Owen, Nate Smith, and internet sensation Oliver Anthony. The Beach Boys will play at the event, as will Bret Michaels, part-time country singer and lead singer of the rock band Poison.

READ MORE: Get a look at the day-y-day schedule here.

One-day tickets now available

Up until now, only full-festival passes for Barefoot were available.

That's changed, though, as one-day tickets have been made available. These may not last long, as supply is limited.

So, if you only want to go Sunday to see Luke Bryan, these tickets are for you.

Get your Barefoot tickets here.

One-day passes are now available for $139. Two-day passes are also being made available.

Cat Country 107.3 will be at Barefoot

Once again, Cat Country 107.3 will be at the festival - look for us and say hello!

We'll start out the week broadcasting the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe & Jahna live from the Wildwood Boardwalk on Thursday morning.

We hope to see you there!

