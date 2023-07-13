Do you even lift, bro? If you're popping through Philadelphia on a traveling day, you can stick to your workout routine!

If you have one of those annoying, long layovers at the Philadelphia International Airport, you don't have to kill time spending money on bar drinks and fiddling on your phone at your gate. Feeling restless? How about squeezing in a quick leg day during your layover? Now you can!

Roam Fitness, a new, full-service gym is now open at Philadelphia International Airport! It's located near Terminal F, available for use for active boarding pass holders. It looks awesome!

The impressive,1,500 square foot gym features free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, and training spaces for yoga or pilates, and even infrared saunas! They also have daily live and over 10,000 digital on-demand classes!

Didn't bring your gym bag? They thought of that. Guests will have access to complimentary clothing and shoe rentals. Workout clothes from popular brands like Lululemon, Beyond Yoga, Girlfriend Collective and Rhone will also be available for purchase.

Worried about boarding your flight a hot, sticky mess after your HIIT session? No worries! They thought of that too. The gym also has private shower stations that you can reserve to make sure you don't miss your flight. Once you change out of those sweaty clothes in a changing room, you can vacuum seal them in a bag to block the smell! Your fellow passengers will be glad you did!

You can buy a day pass for $25 or an annual membership for $35/month!

How cool is this! Roam Fitness will also be expanding to 30 more locations in the near future. So no excuses! Get that workout in (if you have an absurd 5 hour layover)!

