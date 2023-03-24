A Texas woman on her way to Philadelphia from Miami, Florida is accused of fighting with police officers as they tried to remove her from an aircraft.



The incident reportedly happened at Miami-Dade International Airport on a Frontier Airlines plane bound for Philly.

24-year-old Simone Bryna Kim was boarding Flight 2326 when she had a confrontation with another passenger, according to 6abc.com.

When asked to deplane, Kim reportedly refused, and police were called to assist. When she still wouldn't comply, she was arrested.

Even while handcuffed, Kim reportedly scratched, kicked, and even bit the officers. Onlookers, including Kir Amore who posted a clip on TikTok, watched as the woman had to be physically dragged out of the plane and across the airport's tarmac.

Frontier Airlines states the matter is now in the hands of Miami-Dade Police Department. According to 6abc, Kim faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

