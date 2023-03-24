Female Passenger on Flight to Philadelphia Bites, Kicks Police Officers [VIDEO]

Female Passenger on Flight to Philadelphia Bites, Kicks Police Officers [VIDEO]

courtesy 6abc.com via Kir.Amore/TikTok

A Texas woman on her way to Philadelphia from Miami, Florida is accused of fighting with police officers as they tried to remove her from an aircraft.

The incident reportedly happened at Miami-Dade International Airport on a Frontier Airlines plane bound for Philly.

24-year-old Simone Bryna Kim was boarding Flight 2326 when she had a confrontation with another passenger, according to 6abc.com.

When asked to deplane, Kim reportedly refused, and police were called to assist. When she still wouldn't comply, she was arrested.

Even while handcuffed, Kim reportedly scratched, kicked, and even bit the officers. Onlookers, including Kir Amore who posted a clip on TikTok, watched as the woman had to be physically dragged out of the plane and across the airport's tarmac.

Frontier Airlines states the matter is now in the hands of Miami-Dade Police Department. According to 6abc, Kim faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes

Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.

All the Upcoming Camden Waterfront Concerts You Can't Miss

The 2023 concert calendar for Freedom Mortgage Pavilion along Camden Waterfront area is FULL of superstars (with plenty more to come). Check out who's coming into town this spring and summer.
Filed Under: Airplane, Airport, Arrest, Flight, frontier airlines, Miami, Miami-Dade, Philadelphia, Philadelphia International airport, philly, Police, woman dragged off plane
Categories: News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3